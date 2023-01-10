After a lot of love on Steam, Chasing Static is bringing PS1 horror to consoles this week

These dark January nights are the perfect time to settle in with a good horror game, and with its authentic PS1-era visuals and seriously spooky atmosphere, Chasing Static looks well worth tuning into.

First launched on Steam back on October 2021, developer Headware Games is bringing this intriguing retro-inspired psychological horror to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on January 12.

You play as Chris Selwood, who, while travelling through Hearth, a remote village in Wales, seeks shelter from a vicious storm in a remote roadside café. Inside, Chris' nightmare begins as he witnesses the café's waitress being attacked by some heinous force. He passes out and, when he regains consciousness, finds himself still in the café, only now it's nothing but an abandoned ruin.

Gameplay is audio-driven and involves exploring the village's rundown buildings and eerie woods for strange frequencies to uncover the mystery behind what happened to this place and its unfortunate inhabitants.

Chasing Static has proved popular with players on Valve's platform who have awarded it a "very positive" rating, with many users praising its unique mechanics, impressive visual style, and unsettling atmosphere. One reviewer says, "This game blew me away with the great PSX style graphics and some of the best sound design I've heard in a horror game in a long time."

Headware Games is currently working on its next project Hollow Body (opens in new tab). Due for release later this year, it's described as "a tech-noir survival horror short story, set in the urban decay of a long abandoned British city."

