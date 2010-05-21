5 failed attempts at motion controls and 3D gaming

Seems like we can’t go more than a week without someone bringing up 3D games, 3D TVs or the Nintendo 3DS. And just when we were about to move on from the “whoa motion controls!” days, Microsoft and Sony decide to trot out their waggle-ready tech just as the Wii fervor was dying down. Normally we’d tolerate repeated use of modern buzzwords, but that’s just it – these aren’t modern buzzwords at all.

Just about all of the industry’s current innovations are polished failures of gaming’s dark past. Publishers and developers can throw as much glitter as they want at their latest gadgets and gizmos, but we can smell an old turd from a mile away, and need to won over if we’re going to embrace that bad idea all over again.