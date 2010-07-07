10 Inventions To Send Back To The Future

The Shock: Had Doc Brown and Marty actually arrived on Future Day - 5 July 2010 - they'd have been in for a virtual shock. Nowadays, if you're not living a second life, you're not living.

Twitter, Facebook, Myspace... ChatRoulette - these online hubs allow people to follow the actions of movie stars, websites, friends, naked strangers, as well as your favourite film mag .

If it hasn't happened on a social networking site then it hasn't really happened yet.



A lthough... Getting online would probably help Doc track down Marty McFly pretty easily (and the good doctor's time-jumping Twitter feed would be quite something to behold!)