This Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster drops the biggest hint yet that someone’s switching sides…

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is oh-so-nearly here – but that doesn’t mean spoiler lockdown is in full effect. At least, someone should have told that to whoever greenlit the South Korean poster for the upcoming Force-stravaganza. It offers up a mahoosive clue as to who might be switching sides come December. Possible spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi follow…

Here is the (frankly beautiful) poster (H/T Making Star Wars):

Notice anything? Yup, Kylo and Rey are the only ones looking at each other. Ordinarily I’d brush this off as something of an outlier; but the translated subtitles just scream spoilers.

The translation – taken from a Mark Hamill fan page on Facebook, obvs – reads as follows:

“The collision of Good and Evil, Light and Darkness.

New Destiny VS Destiny of the Past.

It is the age of the ‘First Order’, the ruthless force of evil that has taken over the galaxy. The Resistance leaded by General Leia sends ‘Rey’ to ‘Luke’, hero of the past, in order to find the last hope that’ll light the spark of victory.

Through Luke, Rey finds a special power sleeping within her and unexpectedly communes with ‘Kylo Ren’, authority of the First Order…

Who will become Light and who will become Darkness? The great battle over the destiny of Good and Evil begins!”

Let’s parse that down a little bit. Firstly, Rey contacting Kylo from Ahch-To is big. It not only points to Rey getting up to speed with the Force a little quicker than expected, it ties the two together. Which leads me to…

‘Who will become Light and who will become Darkness?’

Sure, some translations can be taken with a pinch of salt but the wording on this is very interesting if nothing else. If those two sides are so separate then why is it questioning who ends up where? My best guess? Kylo and Rey – remember, they’re looking at each other – will end up convincing one to join their side.

Will the Dark Side get a new member? Or will the forces of light and all things good (and Porgs, I guess) have an ex-Sith Lord on their side? Not long to wait now!

