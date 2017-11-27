This Sony 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV is at its lowest ever price right now... get it before it's too late!

Think about how much you stare at your TV and you'll realise why now is the perfect time to pick up a great deal on a brand new 4K telly. Whether you're a film fanatic, TV binge-watcher, hardcore gamer, or all three, there's a good chance you use your TV every day, so don't you deserve the best?

Luckily for you, Ao.com has a fantastic deal on this Sony 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD with HDR TV for £629 (originally £1,000), so whether you need to replace your old TV or you're looking to make the movie to 4K, now is the time.

Need more convincing? This is the cheapest this TV has ever been so it's unlikely to be discounted any further, and once Cyber Monday is done it'll probably go back up to its original price. Plus, this deal has an extra £20 off the Amazon price so you know you're getting a good bargain.

