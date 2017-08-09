New Star Wars: The Last Jedi images show Rey, Finn, and Poe doing their own things

A new set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi images has arrived via the latest Entertainment Weekly cover story. The pictures include both promotional stills and behind-the-scenes set photos, and we even get a new look at the central trio from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Poe has picked up some piloting skills since the last time we saw him. Or at least I sure hope he did.

That's a TIE Silencer, a new ship that looks like a cross between Darth Vader's TIE Advanced and a TIE Interceptor.

Canto Bight, aka Space Vegas, looks lovely at night.

This look at General Leia in command has a very different mood from the somber image that emerged a few days before.

Images: Entertainment Weekly / Lucasfilm