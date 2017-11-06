"Did the episode really just end that way?" – The internet reacts to The Walking Dead season 8, episode 3

The Walking Dead season 8, episode 3 has thrown up some interesting questions that should (hopefully) carry the show towards the mid-season finale. There was side-eye galore, a fight between fan-favourites, and a cliffhanger that had people pulling their hair out. As you can imagine, the internet had a lot to say about it. Spoilers for The Walking Dead season 8, episode 3 follow…

Long live the King

Let’s start at the end: King Ezekiel, Carol and the rest of his followers were attacked by unknown assailants. I mean, they’re probably Saviors and it’ll all be sorted out in the first 30 seconds next week, but, hey, it made for a far more interesting ending than recent efforts.

WHAT A CLIFFHANGER TO END IT ON!#TWD #TheWalkingDead6 November 2017

#TheWalkingDeadAre y'all for real? Did that just happen? Did the episode really just end that way? pic.twitter.com/LTzoSP7En26 November 2017

They all jumped to save Ezekiel! Oh, my heart. #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/M1wztn3RUh6 November 2017

Daryl vs. Rick?

Another person going all shooty-shooty was Daryl. Not only did he end Morales and Rick’s (actually pretty cool) standoff with a quick arrow, he started breaking Rick’s promises and killing without mercy. It’s almost as if this episode was called Monsters for a reason! I just hope Rick vs. Daryl isn’t in the works. It’s like choosing between your favourite pets, except one has greasy hair and rides a motorbike.

Not sure Rick appreciates Daryl shooting everyone. Feud coming soon, mark my words. #TheWalkingDead6 November 2017

if Rick looks at Daryl like that one more time, we'll have to start calling Daryl, New Shane. #TheWalkingDead6 November 2017

Rick: "You have my word *under his breath* but not Daryl's"#TheWalkingDead6 November 2017

Daryl during tonights episode.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/MNyuDObiZI6 November 2017

Well, Jesus vs. Morgan happened, so...

Elsewhere, fans got into a tizzy about Jesus and Morgan going mano-a-sticko. We’re nearing Thanksgiving so now is a good a time as any to practice what it feels like watching family fight. Probably minus the 5-foot pole, though.

Jesus vs Morgan was the fight I never knew I needed!!! #TheWalkingDead (yes I still watch this crap show)6 November 2017

Morgan and Jesus be like: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/MX1MwlVkNO6 November 2017

No one asked for Jesus to become Season 7 Morgan. Just saying. #TheWalkingDead6 November 2017

Now that the episode is finished I now wished Morgan kicked Jesus's ass.#TheWalkingDead6 November 2017

Still shambling along

But, this being The Walking Dead, not everything was absolutely positive. Fans are still complaining about things moving along at a zombie snail’s pace and, god forbid, comparing it to events on the farm in season 2.

I dunno why I keep giving #TheWalkingDead chances.it's stale, it's boring, it's predictable. as usual now.get your shit together @AMC_TV6 November 2017

I'm barely watching this episode, but I just came to say Gregory's acting is terrible. #TWD #TheWalkingDead6 November 2017

#TheWalkingDeadIs anyone still watching this crap?6 November 2017

Jesus..this isn’t season 2 were we lock people up in a shed and contemplate what we are going to do with them #TheWalkingDead6 November 2017

