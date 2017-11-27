7 reasons Cyber Monday is the time to try virtual reality

Virtual Reality has been around for a couple of years now, but we're not going to lie to you: it doesn't come cheap. But now that all those best Cyber Monday gaming deals have finally arrived, the chance has finally appeared for you to seize a virtual reality headset at a wildly discounted price. We've found seven of the best deals out there to help you start your virtual reality voyage - just remember to take a break and come back to the real world every now and again, okay?

OCULUS Rift & Touch Bundle for £349.99 (was £499.99): Take a step away from reality for £150 less than usual. The OCULUS Rift comes with constellation tracking so you can take advantage of its incredible object manipulation capabilities, and at this price it's really a steal.

HTC Vive for £599.99 (was £759): A saving of almost £160? Don't mind if we do. With 32 sensors in the headgear, the Vive is capable of 360 degree tracking and comes with everything that you need to run VR on your PC.

Oculus Rift + Touch VR System for $349: This is the lowest price yet for the full Oculus set up, and a further $50 off its recent price drop. Get all the hardware plus the games Robo Recall, Lucky's Tale, Dragon Front, Quill, Medium, Dead & Buried, and Toybox.

PlayStation VR with Skyrim bundle for $349.99 (was $449.99): This is the VR game to get if you want to have total immersion for hours and hours, and this bundle from GameStop has everything you need to play. Well, except a PS4.

PS VR GT Sport bundle for $299 (was $399.99) : Skyrim not your thing? No problem. This PlayStation VR bundle comes with the vital PlayStation camera, and a copy of GT Sport from Amazon.

Lenovo Legion Y720 Gaming Laptop + Lenovo Mixed Reality Headset with Motion Controllers, $1198 (was $1598) Hmm, to get a gaming laptop or a VR headset... why not both? This bundle combines a powerful Lenovo Legion Y720 with i7-7700HQ CPU, Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics, and a 256GB SSD with a mixed reality headset and motion controllers, all for $400 off at Microsoft.

Samsung Gear VR and controller for $109.34 (was $129.99): Got a Samsung phone? This headset will let you try out the virtual future at the rock bottom price of just over $100.

Main image courtesy of Ready Player One from Warner Bros.