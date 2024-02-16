Horror movie with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score finally gets release date – and it's coming to streaming

A horror movie with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score has finally got a release date – and the good news is, you'll soon be able to watch it at home as it's coming straight to streaming.

The film, titled You'll Never Find Me, debuted at Tribeca Film Festival in June 2023. It'll be arriving on streaming service Shudder this March 22 (H/T Digital Spy).

It sounds like quite the chilling affair, too, revolving around a woman trying to shelter from a storm with a man living in isolation in a caravan park. But, as the conditions outside gets worse, both people start to feel danger, though it's unclear which of them should be the most afraid.

Indianna Bell and Josiah Allen make their directorial debut with the film, while Brendan Rock and Jordan Cowan star.

"It's got the sensibility of an Edgar Allen Poe short, the tale of a knock at the door in the middle of a stormy night, and how everything unravels from there. Or does it? Shifting loyalties and suspicions through its relatively short runtime, this is an accomplished little indie that I hope finds an audience out of Tribeca. It would kill on Shudder," is the (very prescient) take of RogerEbert.com .

"Bell (who also wrote the screenplay) and Allen mine a sustained unease from the outset through the atmosphere. For an intimate story centered almost entirely around two actors, the filmmakers use sound design and brooding staging and cinematography by Maxx Corkindale to create visual interest and a relentless sense of foreboding. The rain pelting the RV and rolling thunder makes for a beguiling contrast to the quiet push and pull between the two strangers," reads Bloody Disgusting 's review.

While you wait for You'll Never Find Me to hit Shudder, check out our roundup of the best horror movies and the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.