From Silent Hill 2 to Crow Country, the best horror games of 2024 brought the chills

Horror games aren’t just for Halloween, as the best horror games of 2024 prove. If you’ve got some time over the holidays in between devouring Christmas leftovers and watching reruns of Miss Marple, then why not lose yourself in a world of pure terror? These scary releases aren’t all just guts and gore, the games on this list contain some absolutely stellar storytelling too. Horror continues to be a vehicle in which developers can explore a wide range of themes and topics, from personal character portraits to cosmic existentialism.

This year had some excellent horror releases from big studios but it’s also fantastic to see that many of this year’s best releases came from small indie teams. Alongside big hitters such as the Silent Hill 2 remake, horror indies stood their ground and many of them ended up being this year’s breakout hits. Some, deservedly, are pride of place in our best games of 2024 list as well.

So before we march into next year with the best upcoming horror games of 2025, catch up on the scariest games of this year: hair-raising remakes, grotesque body horror, abandoned theme parks, monsters from the deep, and even, well, mouthwash. Here are the best horror games of 2024.

5. Slitterhead

(Image credit: Bokeh Game Studio)

Developer: Bokeh Game Studio

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4 Xbox Series X

While even its evocative title gives us chills, the biggest reason we loved Slitterhead is because of how bold it is. Not everything it sets out to do totally lands (some parts can feel narratively fragmented and there’s an annoying unlock system) but the creative ambition is admirable. From the host-hopping fast-paced combat to the surreal way the twisting story unfolds, Slitterhead feels like a refreshing approach to horror. We adore Slitterhead’s grisly gore – its fleshy beings will be giving us nightmares for years – but underneath the game's meaty tissue, there’s a poignant message about humanity in the face of enduring monstrosity. It comes as no surprise when horror game veterans like Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama are behind the wheel. A radical debut from Bokeh Game Studio.

Learn more in our Slitterhead review, where we called it "a daring horror vision executed with finesse"

4. Mouthwashing

(Image credit: CRITICAL REFLEX)

Developer: Wrong Organ

Platform(s): PC

Mouthwashing follows the crew of a wrecked space freighter as they slowly starve to death after being abandoned by a soulless corporation. With only boxes of mouthwash cargo to survive off, we follow the downward psychological spiral of the group through starvation, isolation, and ultimately their demise. Scenes bounce between the past and the present, slowly weaving together a story that’s not quite clear-cut until the game’s final moments as the crew grapple with blame and grief, all fuelled by the ship's bandaged and dying captain who won't stop moaning. Filled with nightmarish vignettes that immerse you in the inner worlds of each person in this stark, character-led journey, Mouthwashing pulls together dreamlike imagery and emotional delirium to deliver a bleak, shocking, and cutting tale that's all finishable in an evening.

Learn more in our Mouthwashing spotlight, where we said that its "surreal philosophical processing of mortality hits hard"

3. Crow Country

(Image credit: SFB Games)

Developer: SFB Games

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch

With its isometric third-person angle, stand-your-ground enemy blasting, and tank character controls – Crow Country is an authentic homage to some of the best survival horror games, with plenty of puzzles to riddle through besides. It all feels familiar, but not in a way that's just regurgitating survival horror tropes. Crow Country is totally self-aware, right down to its tongue-in-cheek notes and striking low-poly art style, and it uses its nostalgic inspirations to subvert player assumptions to both comedic and creepy effect. Set in the 90s, special Agent Mara Forest's mission to investigate strange reports from an abandoned theme park is filled with twists and turns as she navigates half-ruined rides, explores back-room offices, and deals with an infestation of strange humanoid monsters. Crow Country isn't just a homage, it's crafting horror that goes beyond.

Learn more in our Crow Country review, where we called it "a lovingly built greatest hits mix of retro horror ideas"

2. Still Wakes the Deep

(Image credit: Secret Mode)

Developer: The Chinese Room

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

It’s a horror trope that goes back decades, and for good reason: Man vs Monster is a tried and true classic. In Still Wakes The Deep, humans have once again gone and poked something monstrous beneath the waves and now, as always, we have to suffer the consequences. Following Scottish ex-boxer turned industrial worker Caz McLeary as he attempts to survive a monstrous attack on an oil rig, Still Wakes The Deep does away with combat. Instead, Caz must sneak through and explore the metallic guts of the rig, the oppressive atmosphere doing most of the horror heavy lifting. The environment of the collapsing rig is disgustingly beautiful, everything so slick with oil, rust, and grime you’d get tetanus just looking at it. Without giving too much away, the monster is immense and gruesome, its howls reverberating off the claustrophobic walls making it feel like it could be waiting around every corner.

Learn more in our Still Wakes the Deep review, where we called it "a moody, ambient piece of short-form horror fiction"

1. Silent Hill 2

(Image credit: Konami)

Developer: Bloober Team

Platform(s): PS5, PC

Remaking one of the best PS2 games of all time? An unenviable task. But, wow, were our lofty expectations met. This Silent Hill 2 remake sticks closely to the source material, maintaining what made it such a classic, while changing just enough to make this a compelling companion piece rather than outright replacement. Just as horrific as it was 23 years ago, there's a constant sense of dread whether you're stumbling through foggy streets or dilapidated hospital hallways. Its action is brutal as you constantly struggle just to survive. Its story, centering on James Sunderland's quest to find his deceased wife, is surreal, disjointed, and dreamlike. Its monsters – dismembered legs, contorted lumps of limbs, hacked-up torsos – are nightmarish, a parade of James' traumas made flesh. It hits just as hard as it did in 2001, and is a reminder why Silent Hill 2 is often considered one of the best horror games ever made.

Learn more in our Silent Hill 2 remake review, where we said it was "up there with the Resident Evil remakes for reinventing a classic"

