Batman and Superman go to Hell in World's Finest #3

Batman is no stranger to mentoring younger heroes - he's got a whole crew of Robins and other sidekicks in his orbit. But in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #3, he's got his hands full with a different kid superhero - literally - as he carries Billy Batson through Hell itself (or at least a magically created version of some infernal dimension).

Where's Superman as Batman is safeguarding SHAZAM!'s civilian alter ego while he's unconscious and unable to transform? Well, he's dealing with one of his only weaknesses as the dark magician Felix Faust wreaks havoc with the power of the aforementioned infernal forces he's summoned.

That's a precarious position for all three heroes, but there's a ray of hope waiting in a set of newly released preview pages from World's Finest #3 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain, and Aditya Bidikar, with Superman doing what he does best and finding a way to overcome his weakness to Faust's magic as only he can.

Check out the pages here, along with variant covers from Lucio Parillo, Rafael Sarmento, and Jorge Corona and Matt Herms:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: DC)

As with previous issues, Batman/Superman: World's Finest #3 is shaping up to be a solid slice of timeless DC superhero fun. Along with the main plotline focusing on Batman and Superman facing off with classic Silver Age DC villain Felix Faust, there's a little bit of the new coming into the story as well, in a sorta ironic way.

The issue will also continue Dick Grayson and Supergirl's adventure into the past to confront the ancient Chinese superheroes known as the House of Ji - so they'll be exploring some fresh DC concepts while also taking a journey into the history of the DC Universe.

Kinda sounds like World's Finest in a nutshell, huh?

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #3 goes on sale May 17.

Batman/Superman: World's Finest is just one of the many new Batman comics going on sale every month from DC.