Watch episode 15 of Totally Rated, with hot takes on Biomutant

This week, GamesRadar's Sam Loveridge takes a look at Biomutant, the strange, somewhat baffling RPG from Experiment 101.

“Every time you really enjoy a moment in Biomutant, it finds the capacity to frustrate you, like the endless repetition of dialogue, side missions, and hidden areas," she says.

"The assaults you mount as you try to unite the tribes are intensely formulaic. And yet, there are moments where the game's attention to detail is great, such as using the ice weapon will make enemies skid across the ground like an excerpt from a Ratchet and Clank adventure. It's such a shame, because there is a great game in here."

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

PC Gamer's James Davenport also had issues with the game.

"What other open-world game stars a bipedal mutant cat-thing that specializes in martial arts? This is an RPG in which you can leap from your grotesque, grinning horse, summon a ball of mucus around yourself to roll up your enemies like ants on a moist jawbreaker, 'detonate' the mucus to send them flying, and finish with a slow-motion Max Payne-esque volley of electric bullets from a gun with a trumpet horn for a muzzle," he says.

"It's tragic, then, that hollow progression and an incessant narrator suck out so much of the joy in Biomutant."

