What you never knew about Super Mario World

You may think you know a lot about Mario. But we bet you havenâ€™t thought about platformer gameplay as much as Shaun Inman. Heâ€™s recently put together a pixel perfect analysis of the camera logic in Super Mario World, pointing out details that even the hardest of hardcore Mario fans probably missed. Check it out.





Above: After watching Inman breakdown the logic behind Super Mario Worldâ€™s camera, platformers will never be the same



Inmanâ€™s recent YouTube post follows some equally interesting footage of the platformer Mimeo and the Kleptopus, a game heâ€™s developing for the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. Hereâ€™s what the developer had to say about his latest project on hisblog:



Mimeo (even the name) started as a Mario clone with a twist: instead of power-ups affecting the player, they affect the entire game world. A story and mythos quickly developed. The so-called Mimeoverse consists of two 16-bit demiverses sharing 32-bits between them. When the evil Kleptopus King, an 8-bit octopous with an inferiority complex, discovers a portal into Mimeoâ€™s realm and begins to siphon off its bits, Mimeo is sucked in and down-sampled to 2-bit. So begins Mimeoâ€™s quest to restore balance to the demiverses.





Above: Inmanâ€™s latest Mimeo video. You can visit hisdevelopment diaryfor more hardcore gameplay analysis and updates on the status of Mimeo and the Kleptopus



May 14, 2010