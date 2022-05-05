Two months later, Mario Kart 8 players still want Wii Coconut Mall fixed

The first wave of DLC from the Booster Course Pass hit Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in March, and fans immediately noticed that Wii Coconut Mall had lost the moving cars it featured in earlier series entries. Now, Nintendo’s gone and reminded players that they want it fixed.

In the original version of Wii Coconut Mall (appearing, of course, in Mario Kart Wii), three cars driven by Miis move back and forth on the last leg of the course, and if you hit one, you spin out. When the course appeared in Mario Kart 7 on 3DS, one of the cars was removed, and they drive the full width of the track.

With Wii Coconut Mall’s appearance in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the cars are now just static objects - obstacles at the edges of the track that now just work like any other wall. That change proved controversial even before the track’s release, when hackers found early ways to play it. Despite calls for fixes (and suggestions from dataminers that this was an intentional design choice), Nintendo never made a change.

Now Mario Kart Tour has reignited players’ ire (via Nintendo Life). Wii Coconut Mall was introduced to the mobile game in an update this week, and while it mostly shares its design with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe version, the cars once again move back and forth across the track.

These cars gotta get a move one pic.twitter.com/xNLEo9qEYNMay 4, 2022 See more

So when Nintendo put out a bit of Wii Coconut Mall footage promoting the Booster Course Pack after the track’s improved inclusion in Mario Kart Tour, the reaction got louder.

There’s no release date for the next wave of Booster Course Pack DLC, but five more waves of courses are expected to launch before the end of 2023.

