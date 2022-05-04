There are currently no "concrete plans" for Shenmue 4

Shenmue fans could be in for quite a wait for the series' next instalment.

Despite some cryptic teasing by 110 Industries last month, it appears that Shenmue 4 won't be seeing the light of day anytime soon. Speaking a special event to celebrate Shenmue in Yokosuka, series creator Yu Suzuki has dashed fans' hopes of a Shenmue 4 reveal.

In an interview with IGN Japan (via VGC), Suzuki said that he doesn't currently have any concrete plans for a fourth entry in the Shenmue series. But this doesn't rule out the possibility of Shenmue 4 happening in the future. In fact, it's fairly likely, as Suzuki also shared his vision for the game, saying that he wants it to be more enjoyable for those new to the series.

Funded through Kickstarter, Shenmue 3 was created with fans of the previous games firmly in mind, and as a result, it wasn't very welcoming to newcomers. Suzuki is keen to change this for Shenmue 4, saying he wants to "make it possible for new players to play the next one".

Suzuki might not have any solid plans for a follow-up for the time being, but back in 2020, he indicated that he believes Shenmue 4 will happen at some point. At that time, he also spoke of his desire to make the next game more mainstream.

Pass what's likely to be a lengthy wait for Shenmue 4 with some other great titles. Here's our pick of the best games of 2022 (so far).