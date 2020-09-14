Netflix releases exhilarating trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7

Netflix are on a roll. While cinematic releases are getting pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the streaming service is delivering weekly movies. And these aren't B-grade flicks – they're star-studded affairs such as The Devil All the Time, Enola Holmes, and I'm Thinking of Ending Things.

Later this year, on October 16, The Trial of the Chicago 7 joins Netflix, and it promises to be another exhilarating, timely watch featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The trailer has just been released – watch above.

Sacha Baron Cohen leads the cast which also includes *deep breath* Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch and Alex Sharp.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 tells the story of the 1968 Democratic National Convention that turned into a violent clash between the police and National Gaurd. The organisers of the protest, which was intended to be peaceful, were charged for conspiracy to incite a riot. Sorkin focuses on the instigators – Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale – as they fight the power in the notorious trial.

Also in October, Rebecca and The Haunting of Bly Manor reach Netflix. Will they ever run out of content? Who knows. For now, let's just enjoy the best Netflix movies.