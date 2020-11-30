The Mandalorian season 2, episode 6 runtime has reportedly been revealed

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 6 runtime has reportedly been confirmed – and it looks set to be one of the shortest Chapters in the show's history.

The Mandalorian season 2 has not exactly been consistent when it comes to runtimes, with last week's Chapter 13 running around 45 minutes. That was after a 37-minute episode, which was after a 33-minute episode... you get the point.

The upcoming Chapter 14 will seemingly have the shortest runtime for a season 2 episode yet, at just 32 minutes long. That number comes from FSK, the German equivalent of the BBFC and the MPA, which correctly reported the runtime of episode 5 – so we can assume their numbers on The Mandalorian season 2, episode 6 runtime will be close to the truth.

There have been shorter episodes of The Mandalorian in the past. While we would all like to spend a bit of extra time with Din and Grogu, some have dropped to just 30 minutes, including the second-ever episode, "The Child". Conversely, the longest ever episode was the season 2 premiere, starring a certain Cobb Vanth, which ran for almost 55 minutes.

With Chapter 13 being so jam-packed – featuring the introduction of live-action Ahsoka Tano and mention of Thrawn – it's perhaps a good thing that a more succinct episode is on the way. However, with the looming spectre of Moff Gideon’s Dark Troopers in hot pursuit of Mando, don't expect it to be any less action-packed.

