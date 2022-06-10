The Boys renewed for season 4 following explosive season 3 start

The Boys are coming back to town. Following a stellar start to season 3, Prime Video has moved to renew the show for a fourth season. The streamer has revealed that, over the first three days of the new season's release, the audience for The Boys is up +17% on season two, and a staggering +234% on the first season.

"We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in," said showrunner Eric Kripke. He added, in reference to the explosive opening episode: "Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

The Boys season 3 will last eight episodes in total, with four having been released at the time of writing. How exactly this season will end remains to be seen as Homelander looks to make maneuvers to become more powerful than ever – here's the full The Boys season 3 release schedule for when to expect more episodes.

With the third season ongoing, little is known about The Boys season 4. However, executive producer Seth Rogen previously revealed to us that Kripke has an ending in sight for the series.

"Erik does have an ending in mind that he likes and is working towards,” Rogen told GamesRadar+ back in 2020. "But I do also know how fluid these things are. I know some of my favorite shows were not plotted out incredibly specifically, but, to my knowledge, he has an endgame in sight and an ideal number of seasons in his head."

Rogen did not reveal the exact number of seasons, but considering Prime Video has not said that season 4 will be the final batch of episodes, we can presume that there's the potential for more ahead. Plus, the streamer has the animated spin-off series The Boys: Diabolical that could very well continue the story further.

While we wait for the next episode of The Boys, check out our list of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now for more watching recomendations.