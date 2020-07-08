The Boys season 2 trailer focuses on the hunt for Billy Butcher

There’s a new trailer for The Boys season 2 and, boy, oh boy – if you thought the first season was close to the bone, then you’re in for a treat. This takes the bone, breaks it, and flips it the bird for good measure.

Picking up where the first season left off, The Boys season 2 trailer is concerned with the manhunt for Billy Butcher and his eponymous Boys, who are Public Enemy Number One after their attack on Vought.

Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie, and The Female are all watching a very public appeal for their whereabouts on television. So far, so… normal?

Then, it gets completely NSFW: blood, squished heads, and what looks like Homelander pushing someone off a roof to their death are all here, backed to a cover of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” The Boys is nothing if not completely unsubtle. Yet, it’s seemingly setting out to top everything that made the first season so utterly unmissable. You can watch the trailer in full above, which also includes a look at Aya Cash’s Stormfront in action for the first time. In case you hadn't heard, she’s replacing Translucent in the Seven.

The Boys trailer follows on from a wave of news surrounding the Amazon Prime superhero series. A short film starring Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher is confirmed to be in the works, while the show’s return date – September 4 – has been announced alongside confirmation that only the first three episodes will be available at launch, with the rest to follow weekly.