The best board games for families

No matter the time of year, good board games for families are always worth investing in. They can turn a dreary Sunday afternoon around or give everyone something to do after Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners, offering quality time with loved ones that's also a welcome escape.

With that in mind, we've gathered a list of our top recommendations here - if you ask us, they're must-haves that should be in every collection. And because we've been careful to include a wide range of genres and difficulty levels, there should be something to suit everyone in this roundup of board games for families.

1. Articulate! The best board game for families Players: 4 - 20+ | Ages: 12+ | Difficulty: Moderate | Setup: 1 min | Time to play: 30 - 60 mins Prime £12.99 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Fast-paced and competitive Can have 20+ players Hundreds of cards included Some won't like the pressure

If you want the ultimate trivia board game for families, Articulate! is arguably the best choice. It's been delighting players around the world since 1992, and its popularity is rooted in the fact that anyone can get involved. It's easily the most accommodating quiz game we've seen.

No matter who's playing, everyone splits into teams and must describe as many words from a category as possible within 30 seconds. That isn't as easy as it sounds, though. For starters, you can't say what that word sounds like. You can't discuss what it rhymes with, either. Instead, you've got to think on your feet and come up with a good comparison before time runs out.

All the same, there's no need to be a font of obscure knowledge if you want to win. Articulate! offers surprisingly accessible questions from a variety of topics, and those subjects range from nature to actions you can perform (e.g. singing).

Unlike so many tabletop games, it can also be played in a group as large as 20 or more. As long as you're divided into teams with at least two people per side, you're good to go. To put it another way, this is ideal for large family get-togethers.

2. Sushi Go! The best card game for families Players: 2 - 5 | Difficulty: Easy | Setup: 1 min | Lasts: 15 mins Prime £12.99 View at Amazon 551 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Fast-paced fun Easy to grasp ...but difficult to master Takes a game or two to get into

This bizarre but adorable game has the holy trinity of selling points; it's easy to understand, quick, and totally moreish. Because a match of Sushi Go! can be finished in 15 minutes or less, it's also the sort of thing you'll want to play "just one more round" of. In other words, it's the perfect board game for families.

Straightforward rules have a lot to do with that. Sushi Go! challenges you to create the most appetising 'meal' from a deck of cards, and certain combinations earn points. Some give less but are easier to gather, while others only pay out if you collect the most of an item.

There's the tricky bit. You see, everyone has to pass their hand of cards to the next player. That means you'll never be sure what you can choose next, so there's an element of risk and reward. What's more, part of the fun comes from stealing the last card your rival needs to finish their high-scoring dish.

The result is a simple but strategic game everyone can enjoy. If you've not tried it yet, you're in for a treat.

3. Ticket to Ride The best post-dinner board game for families Players: 2 - 5 | Ages: 8+ | Difficulty: Easy | Setup: 2 mins | Lasts: 60 mins Prime £15.17 View at Amazon Very broad appeal Loads of different editions Extremely replayable Theme isn't the most exciting

If you're full of food and feeling sleepy, the last thing you want is something complicated that'll tax your brain. This is why Ticket to Ride is so brilliant. While there are tactics involved, it's a much more laid-back experience.

Players score points by creating train routes across the continent (North America or Europe, depending on the version you get), and whoever earns the highest score wins. Due to the fact that certain routes are worth more points than others, the battle is on to collect train cards and claim those lines before anyone else can.

Your efforts are complicated by route cards, too. You'll get a handsome bonus if you go from one specific city to another, but failure to do so before the end of the game will see those points taken off your total. That adds a deep undercurrent of strategy to proceedings. Do you risk trying to build a long trainline for maximum value? Or do you finish a bunch of shorter routes to score quickly?

Ticket to Ride's artwork is a delight, too. Everything from the counters to the cards are shot through with an old-timey theme, making it a charming board game for families that won't go out of style.

4. Spot It! (Dobble) The best board game for families on the go Players: 2 - 8 | Ages: 6+ | Difficulty: Easy | Setup: 1 min | Lasts: 10 - 15 mins Prime £8 View at Amazon 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Suitable for all ages Fast-paced Short Can become repetitive

You can usually tell how good a board game is by looking at how many versions there are. And by that logic, Spot It! (or Dobble, if you're based in the UK) is a must-have. Along with the classic edition pictured above, you can get alternative versions based on everything from Star Wars to Pixar.

The reason for its popularity isn't hard to figure out - it's a simple yet charming board game for families. It can be played over and over again without losing its shine, too. Plus, it's oh-so transportable and doesn't require much space.

To break it down, Spot It! is a quicker, more elaborate Snap. You have to match the pictures on a card before your opponents do, and they're littered with all sorts of differently-sized symbols to make that more difficult. As such, it's accessible for players of any age-group from six and up.

No matter who's playing, being able to yell out the right symbol before anyone else can is extremely satisfying. In addition, there are a few variant rules included within the pack if you find the standard game too easy.

5. Rhino Hero The best board game for families with young children Players: 2 - 5 | Ages: 5+ | Difficulty: Easy | Setup: 1 min | Lasts: 10 - 15 mins Prime £21.47 View at Amazon 189 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Simple Can be tactical No reading Might be frustrating for younger kids

If in doubt, add superheroes. That's the logic of Rhino Hero and its beefed-up sequel, Rhino Hero: Super Battle. We can't argue. The end-result is a fun exercise of balance and steady hands, so it's earned a place on our list of board games for families.

In a refreshing change of pace, Rhino Hero isn't weighed down by lots of rules or reading. It's a delight for kids who struggle to read as a result, opening up the playing field for younger children to get involved. All they need to do? Construct a card tower. Well, sort of.

It's not unlike Jenga, to be honest; although your aim is to use up all your cards, everyone's working on raising the same tower. Things start to get precarious the higher you go, particularly when you have to move the Rhino Hero token from one layer to another. Talk about pressure.

As an added bonus, those cards have a few special abilities up their sleeve as well. For example, some allow you to force your neighbour to lose their turn or pick up another card. Meanwhile, Rhino Hero: Super Battle adds extra tokens and troublesome hanging monkeys for extra difficulty.

