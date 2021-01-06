Teaching Simulator will donate revenue to FareShare, the Marcus Rashford-backed charity

The developers behind Teaching Simulator have announced that they're donating 100% of profits earned through the game this week to FareShare, the food waste charity which footballer Marcus Rashford backed last year.

"As children in Britain return to school mobile game developer Kwalee is pledging 100% of UK profits from its hit game Teaching Simulator to the Marcus Rashford-backed charity FareShare," a press release from the developer reads. "On the week ending 10th of January, the first week back to schoolwork for Britain's kids as the latest lockdown restricts them to remote learning, every penny of UK profit generated from video ads and in-app purchases in the free-to-play mobile game Teaching Simulator will fund FareShare’s amazing work to combat food poverty in the UK."

Teaching Simulator launched relatively recently in December 2020, but has since been downloaded well over 6.5 million times throughout the US and UK markets for iOS and Android devices.

FareShare is the longest-running food redistribution charity in the UK. First founded in 1994 to help tackle the homeless crisis facing the UK, FareShare has since moved into fighting against hunger and food waste. Last year in 2020, England soccer star Marcus Rashford backed the charity in a high-profile campaign, becoming an ambassador for the organisation shortly after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement from Kwalee comes just days after the announcement of tighter restrictions in the UK by the government, forcing schools in particular to close.

For information about how to volunteer with FareShare, you can head over to the official UK website.