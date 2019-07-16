Save on this cheap 4TB WD hard drive and never run out of space again

It's the eternal struggle of the modern gamer: you try to install that shiny new game you've been waiting ages for, but then your PS4/Xbox One puts the kibosh on those plans with the dreaded 'not enough storage space' error. So now you've got to choose which of your old games you have to delete. Fortunately, that's where the best PS4 external hard drives and Xbox One external hard drives come in. They boost your console's memory, and Amazon's got a sweet deal on the 4TB WD My Passport model at the moment - it's just £75. Although the HDD's price has gone up and down for a while, this is still saving you at least £10. That nudges the device into more affordable territory, and it's a huge mark down from the original £150 RRP. In short, this is a bargain and offers excellent value for money on our favourite hard drive for consoles (thanks, Amazon Prime Day).

The 4TB WD My Passport HDD represents the best value of that range. It also proves its worth immediately with oodles of space and fast transfer speeds. More specifically, it'll last you 2-3 years before you need to manage your storage and you can probably fit around 50+ AAA games on there. As we said in our PS4 HDD guide, "The My Passport drive from Western Digital is one of the most reliable, convenient, and versatile HDDs you can buy".

As such, we'd highly recommend picking one up if you can. Better yet, we don't see why it wouldn't be compatible with the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett either. It's a good way of future-proofing yourself, basically.

