Samsung SSDs for PS4 and Xbox One are nearly 50% off at Amazon UK - today only!

We know it might not be the most exciting of purchases but SSDs are incredibly useful, reliable and fast drives to use for home gaming. To boost your console’s storage capacity, Amazon UK is now offering nearly 50% off the 500GB and 1TB variants of its excellent T5 range of SSDs (with a good discount on their monster 2TB model, too). You can get the 500GB model for £94.99 (was £178.74) and the 1TB version for £191.99 (was £397). This is technically the best hard drive we tested with the PS4, and while it’s at the dearer end of the scale, this is offset by the sheer speed and reliability that comes with being a quality SSD. Therefore, this is a quality deal that will bag you one of the best hard drives for PS4 or Xbox One.

External hard drives generally are particularly attractive to owners of both the PS4 and Xbox One consoles as they are a great plug-and-go option that allows you to easily and immediately increase your storage. The benefits extend beyond that because the extra storage - often allowing you to keep whole libraries of games and files safely stored - is combined with their portability, meaning you can take all your files with you on the go. Both these will arrive in time for Christmas.

Or, to extend your search, be sure to check out our best PS4 external hard drives and best Xbox One external hard drives .

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.