Respawn is "trying to increase justice" of skill-based matchmaking in Apex Legends

Apex Legends developer Respawn has responded to complaints about skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in its free-to-play battle royale, Apex Legends, and says it's trying to "increase justice" and ensure that the matchmaker "give[s] you [a] better/fairer match".

"I have no idea if you're the guy who analysis (sic) stuff for SBMM but, if you are, you're doing all of us an injustice. And there will always be ways around the system people will abuse anyway. We don't want two ranked modes!" tweeted "The SBMM guy".

"I appreciate the feedback (really!)" responded M Ray, "Emre", who works on analytics and data science at Respawn (thanks, DBLTAP ). "The intention of a matchmaker is to give you *better* (fairer) match, and it turns out that's not easy in a [battle royale].

"So for what it's worth, we're trying to INCREASE justice - precisely the opposite of the message you sent me."

"It all seems a bit irrelevant when we always come back to the point that there's a ranked mode already in place," The SBMM Guy added. "It just seems like it needs to be much looser or more focused on helping new players sort of like training wheels. I hope you can take mine and thousands of others feedback into account."

The issue with skill-based matchmaking is that for engaged, long-term players who play a lot but aren't "Predators", they'll likely find it harder and harder to win matches owing to their experience. Conversely, without SBMM, new players may find themselves spawning with those aforementioned Predator squads and getting completely annihilated. It's a delicate balance, but as there's already a ranked mode available, many players have criticised the shooter's skilled-based unranked lobby, too.

This isn't the first time Respawn has had to speak about SBMM publicly, of course. Apex Legends' creative director Chad Grenier also recently revealed that while the team is working to make everyone happy with regards to SBMM, the balance is "tricky". However, Respawn will continue to make changes based on player feedback.

"There are multiple sides to the story. We're trying to evaluate all of the data and trying to do what's best for the game as a whole. It's really tough because you've got some beginner players or mediocre players, middle of the road, and you want them to have a good experience," Grenier said at the time.

Since Apex Legends season 5 dropped we've seen a fair few changes across King's Canyon, but if you thought the recent nerfs and buffs have had an impact on the Legends we most like to play, think again. According to a recent analysis, Wraith sports an impressive usage rate of 27 per cent , making her significantly more popular than any other Legend, including Pathfinder and Lifeline, who are second and third favourite respectively.

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently opened a new studio in Vancouver, Canada to focus on the future of its hit free-to-play battle royale, but recently confirmed it isn't currently working on another Titanfall game. The good news is that Zampella says a series revival hasn't been ruled out , though, and many folks at Respawn would love to make it happen.