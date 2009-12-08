Peter Jackson to make Temeraire

You'd think Peter Jackson would have had his fill of fantasy worlds by now, but apparently not: the filmmaker has told AICN that there's a chance his next project after The Hobbit will be making a miniseries of fantasy saga Temeraire.



Naomi Novak's books tell of an alternate history in which the Napoleonic Wars are fought with dragons. We love the idea already. And considering how few films these days focus on that era, this could be an interesting project for Jackson and his eye for period detail.





"I can't see any degree of common sense in trying to mount them one at a time as feature films," Jackson says. "To me the stories, having read the first ones, already work as this continuing, on-going saga, so I'm thinking, 'Is there a marketplace out there yet for a large budget mini-series?'"

He goes on to cite Band of Brothers as an example, leading us to wonder if HBO might deign to pick up the tab.(And if the dragons will swear and have a lot of sex...)

"I've had Weta Workshop do a lot of work on designing the characters... the dragons," Jackson adds. "We're well underway creating the visual look."

Excited at the idea of Jackson tackling some telly? Or do you wish he'd lay off the dragons for a while? Let us know below...