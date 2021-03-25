Experimental music game Of Bird and Cage is set to launch on PC May 20, 2021. The news was revealed as part of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, alongside a new trailer from developers Caprica Productions and All in! Games.

Of Bird and Cage is trying to bridge the gap between music and interactive entertainment. In this short story-driven game, you'll dive into a dark and twisted world that works perfectly in-sync with its music – a two-hour symphonic metal concept album, composed to complement Gitta Barbot's tumultuous journey and the difficult choices you'll need to make for her throughout it.

While bands have toyed with using film to complement their albums in the past – Alice in Chains gave 2018's Rainer Fog a cinematic adaptation, Black Antenna, that used the studio album tracklist as the backdrop to a complementary sci-fi film – but this is the first time anything like this has been attempted on this scale in a video game. Caprica Productions' Arnold Nesis composed the music for Of Bird and Cage, and they have been joined by metal royalty to create a symphonic metal soundtrack capable of guiding you through the chaos and violence of a story ever-so-loosely based on Beauty and the Beast.

Some of the featured artists include Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal of Guns N' Roses fame, Rob van der Loo of Epica, Rudd Jolie from Within Temptation and plenty others, hailing from the likes of Kobra and the Lotus, Gunned Down Horses, Kamelot, Evanescence, Symphony X, and Asking Alexandria.

Of Bird and Cage is set to release on PC on May 20, and you can Wishlist the game on Steam right here . The game is expected to launch on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One at a later date.