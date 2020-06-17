Obsidian's Grounded gets demo on Xbox One and Steam

Fans of Obsidian can get an early look at their new game, Grounded, through a demo released for Xbox One and Steam.

You can access the demo until June 22, but there's a pretty big caveat for Xbox One players. The Grounded demo is only available to some players registered to Xbox Insider, meaning even if you are registered you'll need to check your Xbox Insider Hub to see if you've been accepted.

The good news is the Steam version of the Grounded demo is available to anyone with a compatible PC, as part of the Steam Summer Game Festival. The 30-minute demo is timed, but you can restart it "multiple times" until it's taken down.

Obsidian, who last released The Outer Worlds in 2019, surprised Alyssa Mercante when she stepped in to preview the studio's next game and entered a world where she played as one of four, nine-millimeter-tall teenagers. Grounded is a survival adventure game where you're shrunken down to the size of an ant and tasked with surviving in a typical backyard. You'll need to forage and craft items to build a base so you don't get eaten by ants or killed by a spider.

The full game offers single-player and co-op modes, but the demo is single-player only. Grounded enters Xbox Game Preview via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Steam Early Access on July 28.

