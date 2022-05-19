Microsoft president says Activision Blizzard acquisition is "moving fast"

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is "moving fast" according to the purchaser's president.

In a new interview with Belgian business publication L'Echo, Microsoft president Brad Smith commented on the ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard. "It’s moving fast, at least fast enough for an acquisition of this size. We have received requests for information on this subject here in Brussels, but also in London and Washington," said Smith.

"One of our attorneys summed it up nicely by saying, 'We’re coming to the end of the beginning and now we’re entering the beginning of the middle,'" the Microsoft president continued. Smith concluded by adding that "the sooner it is done the better," but saying that Microsoft as a whole will obviously "respect the process" of getting the acquisition done.

The proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has hit a number of road bumps since it was announced earlier this year. For one, a report claimed in March that the U.S. government was investigating three men related to Activision Blizzard over insider trading with regards to the acquisition, in a move that could've massively hindered the acquisition.

However, everything has been smooth sailing so far for both parties. Activision Blizzard shareholders near-unanimously voted to approve the Microsoft acquisition last month in April, and despite the FTC breaking from tradition to review the acquisition itself, we've so far heard nothing to suggest the government agency could hold up the deal.

Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard lawsuit from California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing rumbles on. There haven't been any development in the lawsuit for little over a month now, but in mid-April the lawyer leading the case against the company resigned, claiming California governor Gavin Newsom had interfered with the lawsuit

