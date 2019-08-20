Marvel's Avengers game release date, gameplay trailer, cast, and more

Marvel's Avengers game is slowly, gradually becoming one of the most anticipated new games of 2019 and beyond, despite its somewhat disappointing reveal showcase at E3 2019. The recent gameplay trailer to come out Gamescom 2019, for instance, presents an honest-to-goodness look the action title after months of PR spiel that made it hard to gauge exactly what to expect from developer Crystal Dynamics' next big project following last year's Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Below, we've got that and everything else you need to know about Marvel's Avengers game, which has both the luxury and misfortune of launching hot off the heels from Avengers: Endgame 's record breaking theatrical release. You can check out our breakdown of the Square Enix E3 2019 showcase for a better look at the game's debut earlier this year but, otherwise, read on for all the details on Marvel's Avengers release date, trailers, cast, and more.

Marvel's Avengers game is coming to PC, Stadia, Xbox One, and PS4 in 2020

It’s now been two years since we learned about this game’s existence, and now that it's been shown at E3 2019, the wait to reunite with the much-loved heroes in the gaming world isn't so far off. Head of studio Scot Amos and Crystal Dynamics senior community manager Maegan Marie brought the Marvel's Avengers appearance at the Square Enix 2019 showcase to an end by revealing the heroes will land on PC, Stadia, Xbox One, and PS4 on May 15, 2020. PS4 owners will also be getting soon-to-be-revealed exclusive content, including early beta access to the game.

Marvel's Avengers gameplay reveals every one of Earth's mightiest heroes is playable

Gamescom 2019 brought the good stuff, with almost 19 minutes of raw gameplay ripped straight from Marvel's Avengers bombastic opening, which takes place on San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge in the wake of an attack led by notorious Marvel villain Taskmaster.

The demo reveals that Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Captain America are all playable characters in the game, each with their own combat styles and set pieces that cater to their varying strengths as Earth's mightiest heroes. If you want to go into Marvel's Avengers blind, then I'd refrain from watching till the end, as the demo reveals some big story moments that gives you an idea of where the overarching narrative is headed but, otherwise, check it out above, and see what you think.

Marvel's Avengers game will introduce us to its game universe with an original story

Marvel's Avengers will introduce us to its game universe with a new, original story that isn't associated with the MCU, so players can expect a wholly new Avengers experience. The latest trailer which dropped at E3 2019 gives us our first look Crystal Dynamics take on the famous heroes we know and love. Bill Rosemann, Vice president and creative director at Marvel games, and Shaun Escayg, creative director at Crystal Dynamics, took the stage during the game's reveal at E3 to tell us more about the story.

It begins during an event called A-Day, as San Francisco celebrates the opening of the Avengers west coast headquarters on the team's custom helicarrier. The helicarrier is outfitted with an experimental energy source that leads to disaster. When an attempt is made to steal the strange technology, the celebrations are cut short and the day takes a "deadly turn." The tech wreaks havoc on the city, and the Avengers get blamed for the tragedy. Outlawed and turned on, the heroes disband. Fast forward five years later, and a new danger threatens the entire world. So, we have to reassemble the heroes and save Earth. It's all very heroic. Escayg said it's "a story about self acceptance in the face of adversity. It's about embracing our individual powers. Because together, we are mighty." With cinematic story-telling and plenty of action, we'll reunite the Avengers and work to save the save the day as Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Iron Man.

Marvel's Avengers game assembles an all-star cast

During E3, the all-star voice acting cast was revealed, with some very familiar faces bringing life to our beloved heroes, including: Troy Baker as Bruce Banner, Jeff Shine as Captain America, Travis Willingham as Thor, Laura Bailey as Black Widow, and Nolan North as Tony Stark.

Marvel's Avengers game will establish a universe "gamers can play in for years to come"

“The world will always need heroes, we just need to reassemble.” What a line. As we mentioned above, the announcement trailer landed back in January 2017, and the video description outlines that it “will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise.” As you can see in the short clip, flashes of multiple iconic weapons wielded by our Avenger heroes are shown, such as Captain Marvel’s Shield, and Thor’s Hammer Mjolnir. The most exciting statement however was that this project is the start of a “multi-year, multi-partnership,” and will establish a “universe gamers can play in for years to come." Marvel's Avengers is set to get post-launch free content to continue building on the universe and the hero roster. This is no doubt the longevity the first trailer was hinting at. As a live service, Crystal Dynamics senior manager confirmed there will be no loot boxes or pay-to-win features at E3 2019.

Marvel's Avengers game will have continuous gameplay, four player co-op, and customisable heroes

Just under a week away from Square Enix’s E3 appearance, a listing on the E3 Coliseum page (where the studio’s showcase will take place) leaked some information that finally gave us insight into the gameplay we can expect. The listing has now done away with the original paragraph that appeared, but thanks to the good folks over at PC Gamer , we still know the original description was as follows:

“Embrace your powers and join key members of the development team at Crystal Dynamics and the creative at Marvel Games as they talk exclusively about the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers. This is the defining Avengers gaming experience: an epic action-adventure that combines cinematic storytelling with continuous single-player and co-operative gameplay. Moderated by Andrea Rene, assemble in teams up to four players, master extraordinary abilities, customise your heroes to fit your playstyle, and combine powers to defend an ever-expanding world under constant threat.”

Since we hadn’t had any sort of news about the gameplay until this point, the listing gave us a good chunk of information to work with. The key takeaways here are: cinematic storytelling, continuous single-player and cooperative gameplay, four player teams, customising heroes, mastering extraordinary abilities, and combining powers in an ever-expanding world.

And now we know that this listing was accurate, as pretty much all of the features mentioned above were confirmed during Marvel's Avengers showcase at E3 2019. You'll be playing as Captain Marvel, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Iron Man, in both single-player and co-operative play. 4 player online co-op was also confirmed with the ability to customise the heroes and kit them out to your liking. Other heroes will also be joining the roster in future, and every new hero and region will be added for free. At the end of the E3 showcase, we saw a teaser of Hank Pym, so Ant-Man is sure to be joining in on the action soon.

Marvel's Avengers game - who's behind it?