Maid of Sker's successor is a co-op survival horror called Sker Ritual

The Quiet Ones from first-person horror, Maid of Sker, are back – only this time they're not terrifying us in a creepy stealth horror but will instead be tracking us down in a four-player co-operative survival horror called Sker Ritual.

Maid of Sker (pronounced "scare" in English) was released back in the summer (or Q3, if you're in the southern hemisphere). The Welsh-flavoured horror yarn – developed by Wales Interactive – was inspired by the haunting Welsh folklore tale of Elisabeth Williams and takes place in the Sker Hotel in 1898. You play as Thomas Evans, a "musician who is thrust into a terrifying battle to save the woman he loves".

This follow-up, then, is a bit of a surprise, not least because we've just missed the Halloween window and it is very different from its atmospheric and creepy predecessor. Here's a brief glimpse of Sker Ritual in action, with an emphasis on "brief"; at 15 seconds in length, this teaser doesn't give away much:

"The FPS co-op action horror and spiritual successor to the award-winning occult horror, Maid of Sker. Play solo or up to 4 players to survive the onslaught and supernatural menace of the Quiet Ones," explains the succinct video description.

Sker Island has changed. Bring your friends. #SkerRitual

As yet there's no definitive date, but the game's Steam page states we'll be getting Sker-ed again in Q2 2022. Right now, it only refers to a PC release on Steam but as always, we'll keep you posted if that changes.

Didn't play Maid of Sker when it was released earlier this year ? Though its hide-and-seek gameplay could be a tad frustrating at times, it was a decent horror experience steeped in Welsh folklore.

"Maid of Sker is a first-person survival horror, set in a remote hotel with a gory and macabre history from British folklore. Armed with only a defensive sound device, you’ll utilize stealth tactics to avoid death amongst a cult of sound-based AI enemies," teases the game's description.

"Expect a story of forbidden love within a family empire driven by torture, slavery, piracy, and a supernatural mystery that suffocates the grounds of Sker House," the developer added at the time.