Let's Sing Queen is the Freddie-filled karaoke game we need in 2020

An all-Queen karaoke game is coming to PS4, Switch, and Xbox One this fall.

Let's Sing Queen is the latest entry in the prolific karaoke franchise from Koch Media and Voxler. Most Let's Sing games either give you a selection of chart-topping party favorites or drill down into a specific genre, but Let's Sing Queen skips all the pretense and goes straight to what everybody really wants: the Freddie Mercury impersonations.

The game spans 30 of Queen's greatest hits. The full setlist is being kept under wraps, but here are the six that Voxler is ready to tease right now.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bicycle Race

We Will Rock You

Another One Bites The Dust

I Want To Break Free

We Are The Champions

If Don't Stop Me Now isn't also in there I will spontaneously combust (that's why they call me Mr. Fahrenheit), but I understand that the developers have to hold back some surprises.

You can sing the classics in the high-score hunting Classic mode, co-op "Feat." which lets you team up with a friend or Freddie's own vocal track, the team-based Let's Party mode, and more. Let's Sing Queen is compatible with USB microphones, and if you don't have enough of those for everybody up to four players can sync up with the Let's Sing microphone app for mobile devices.

Let's Sing Queen will be available for download starting on October 2, so you still have a few months to grow out your Mercury moustache.