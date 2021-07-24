Google Doodle Champion Island Games has been completed in 11 seconds

People are now speed-running the new Google Doodle game that celebrates the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

At the time of writing, the joint record for a full run stands at just 11 seconds. The achievement is jointly held by ExaminationMassive95, stratpat1964, and dishadow99, who shared their runs on r/speedrun (thanks, TheGamer ).

While that might not sound that impressive for a browser game, especially when compared to Google Doodle games of the past, we should remember that this is a fully-fledged RPG . The premise of the game itself has feline athlete Lucky adventuring around an in-game world, taking on legendary opponents in seven sporting mini-games.

As we explained yesterday, the overall objective of the Doodle Champion Island Games is to beat all seven Olympic Champions and collect seven sacred scrolls.

Don't worry if you've only just heard of this now – the browser game is still playable right now should you be tempted to give it a go and see if you could shave off another second or two. According to Google, it will continue to be available to play over the coming weeks, so you'll have plenty of time to delve into the various mini-games themselves and experience all that this new RPG has to offer.

ICYMI, this isn't the only video games-based tribute to the Tokyo Olympics we've seen so far. If you missed the opening ceremony of the games yesterday, you missed several nods to the country's video game heritage, with national teams from various nations around the world walking out to the music from video games that were created in Japan, including the victory theme from Final Fantasy 7, music from the Monster Hunter series, and other big scores accompanying the teams walking out yesterday.