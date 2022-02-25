Back from the dead, Genis-Vell returns in a new Captain Marvel series

Genis-Vell is back. The son of the original Captain Marvel Mar-Vell recently returned from his 2006 death in writer Kelly Thompson's 'The Last of the Marvels' storyline in the ongoing Captain Marvel series.

Now he's back from the dead enough to star in his own five-issue limited series, the June-debuting Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel.

The series is written by Peter David and illustrated by Juanan Ramírez and will see Genis-Vell reunite with his former partner from decades past, the Marvel Universe's human Swiss-Army knife Rick Jones, who has also returned from being dead.

According to Marvel, their adventure "spans the Marvel Cosmos" and involves a mystery involving "Death itself."

Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now both alive again, the former partners reunite and Rick needs to save them both before they fade out of existence. And Rick's ex-wife Marlo might the key.

"I never thought I'd have the opportunity to return to Genis, what with him being dead and all. But apparently, death never lasts...which is actually one of the themes of the limited series I came up with," David says in Marvel's announcement. "It's great to be back with Genis, Rick, Marlo, and the whole Genis-Vell gang."

The third Captain Marvel, Genis-Vell first appeared in 1993's Silver Surfer Annual #6 under the superhero codename legacy with a costume and headdress straight out of the decade. He starred in three series during the '90s and early '00s, the latter two written by David.

June's Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1 will feature a main cover by Mike Mckone, and variant covers by Dan Jurgens, Peach Momoko, and Juni Ba, all seen in our gallery below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Look for Marvel's full June 2022 solicitations in March here on Newsarama.

Genis-Vell's origins lie in the Kree-Skrull War, one of the best Avengers stories ever.