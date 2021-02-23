Best Shots review: Batman/Superman #2 injects a dose of body horror into Future State

Gene Luen Yang injects a dose of body horror into the Magistrate's early days in Future State: Batman/Superman #2, a grotesque and bitter conclusion to the World's Finest's first 'Future State' adventure. Although Yang's script does not quite relish as much in the camaraderie between Bruce and Clark, a horrifying new incarnation of Professor Pyg ensures that this second issue is satisfying in an altogether different manner.

Future State: Batman/Superman #2 credits Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Scott McDaniel, Ben Oliver, Stephen Segovia, and Arif Pranto

Lettering by Tom Napolitano

Published by DC

'Rama Rating: 8 out of 10

Script-wise, Yang neatly concludes his story of mutant henchmen, giving lots of room in the sandbox for anyone else interested in going back to these early days of 'Future State' Gotham. Still, there's missed opportunity here, as we've entirely dropped the Magistrate's slow intrusion on everyday securities that proved so compelling at the beginning of Future State: Batman/Superman #1. Although the super-powered stuff is well-executed, its impact on the average citizen was a real highlight of this story's introductory chapter.

Pencillers McDaniel and Oliver's monster designs are the visual highlights of the issue. From Pyg himself to his beastly minions, there's a serious intimidation factor to this story's aesthetics. The creative team even makes the Cybers a little more interesting with a graphic illustration of their organic elements, and Yang throws a little spice into the Bats/Supes relationship as they butt equally stubborn heads.

Again, Yang and company aren't out here to radically change the world with Future State: Batman/Superman. This is a simple, effective, and imaginative story that fundamentally understands its characters. Solid stuff.

