Final Fantasy 14 director doesn’t think making stronger bosses post-Endwalker "is a good idea"

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida has talked about post-Endwalker content revealing that he doesn’t think making a bigger world and stronger bosses "is a good idea."

As highlighted by PCGamesN (via Famitsu ), Yoshida discussed the future of the Final Fantasy MMORPG following Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker - the game's most recent expansion. In the interview, Yoshida and writer Natsuko Ishikawa revealed that more story content is on the way but that Yoshida "doesn’t think continuously inflating the scale of the story and making stronger bosses is a good idea."

The next expansion for Final Fantasy 14 is already planned and according to Ishikawa in the same interview, the next patch, called New Found Adventure, will act as a new "complementary" story relating to the events of Endwalker. The smaller-scale story is set to release in mid-April. Unfortunately, we don’t have a firm release date for exactly when in April players will be able to play through New Found Adventure but as of writing this, we could be only a few weeks away.

What we do know though is that the upcoming Final Fantasy 14 6.1 patch takes place a few months after the events of Endwalker and will also introduce a number of other updates to the online game. This includes new main scenario quests, a new Trial, a new Unreal Trial, new PVP content, and much more.

In other Final Fantasy 14 news, if you want to dip your toes into Square Enix’s expansive world, you will once again be able to do so for free as Final Fantasy 14's free trials are back. Previously, the free trials and digital sales were temporarily suspended in order to keep up with the incredibly high demand, which was causing issues for the game’s servers and left many players unable to get into the game at its peak.