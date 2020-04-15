Dialogue Options: What are your favourite gaming soundtracks?

Whether it's a well-timed record drop at a big moment or an orchestral score that swells as you head into a boss fight, it's hard to overstate the impact music can have on our gaming experiences. In this week's Dialogue Options, video producer Ellen Causey, staff writer Heather Wald, and news editor Ben Tyrer discuss the soundtracks and scores that have stuck with them the most.

A variety of games are brought up, such as Dragon Age, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and Red Dead Redemption among others, as the trio discuss and dissect how these games usually music, be it a bespoke score or cultivated soundtrack, helps create defining memories in some of our favourite titles.



On top of that, they touch on how Rockstar have effectively been using music in their games for years, whether it's the appropriately aggressive soundtrack to Max Payne, which was written and performed by HEALTH, to the expertly designed scores that accompany GTA games. That's just a small part of the discussion, so make sure to watch the whole video at the top of the page.

This is only the first part of their wide-ranging chat, so head back to GamesRadar next Wednesday (April 22) for the second half of their discussion. And, if you want to let us know what game soundtracks have stuck with you, let us know in the comments below or on our YouTube channel.