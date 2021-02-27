Cancelled Stadia projects reportedly include a Kojima Productions episodic horror game

Google's decision to pivot away from first-party game development has reportedly cancelled "dozens" of Stadia game projects, according to a new report.

Google announced it was closing its first-party Stadia Games and Entertainment studios earlier this month, abandoning its plans for exclusive games.

At the time, vice president and general manager Phil Harrison didn't specify which "near-term planned games" would survive this closure, but a new report from VGC suggests cancelled games include a project by Yu Suzuki, a Journey to the Savage Planet sequel, and an episodic horror game from Death Stranding developer, Kojima Productions – leading some to believe this is the cancellation that left Hideo Kojima feeling "pretty pissed" last year.

The report also alleges that another partnership with Harmonix "is virtually complete", but complications around music licensing has left the project in limbo, although Harmonix CEO Steve Janiak reportedly disputes this and says the game will come to other platforms if it is unable to release on Stadia.

"Creating best-in-class games from the ground up takes many years and significant investment, and the cost is going up exponentially," Stadia vice president and general manager Phil Harrison said at the time of the announcement.

"Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games."

In related news, during a recent staff Q&A session, Harrison supposedly “pointed specifically to Microsoft’s buying spree and planned acquisition of Bethesda Software later this year as one of the factors that had made Google decide to close the book on original game development".