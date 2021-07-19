Bloodborne PS1 demake absolutely nails the Father Gascoigne fight

After seeing this Bloodborne PS1 demake, I'm no longer holding out for a Bloodborne PC release; I want to see this thing on the original PlayStation.

According to coder Lilith Walther 's YouTube channel, this retro-fication of FromSoftware's horror action-RPG has been in the works for several years, and her latest update video demonstrated just how far the demake has come. It's a near shot-for-shot recreation of the Father Gascoigne boss fight, complete with the intro cutscene, Gascoigne's second form, and a remarkably accurate recreation of the UI.

There's so much to love here that I don't know where to begin. Let's start with the fact that it actually works, and while PS1 games didn't have Unreal Engine 4, this thing could pass for a hidden gem from the '90s just going by the screenshots. It's a delightfully low-res take on Bloodborne's dismal aesthetic. Just look at the polygons on those gravestones. Look at that blood splatter! I'd believe you if you told me that was in Resident Evil 2.

The interface absolutely sings, too. They don't make fonts like this anymore, I tell you what, and it's amazing how well everything fits on-screen despite the limited space and resolution. That said, my favorite bit has got to be the rotating riposte prompt that appears over Gascoigne's head when our player gets a parry off. The nostalgia from that hit me like a thunderclap and took me straight back to the design language of Neversoft's PS1 Spider-Man game.

Gascoigne and the playable hunter also move incredibly smoothly. Gascoigne's move set has been faithfully ported over, complete with gun and halberd combo attacks, and our Hunter swings the saw cleaver with familiar ferocity. The demake even has the regeneration mechanic that lets you regain health by dealing damage shortly after getting hit.

If you want to see more of the demake in action, check out this weapon and settings showcase , or this short video highlighting the different enemies in the game . Oh man, one more bit of gushing: the skyboxes! Quintessentially PS1. Just incredible stuff.