The 60 best Android games, updated every month

You can never have too many games on your phone. On the train, on the bus, on the toilet: mobile games can fill the longest or briefest of times, and the best Android games will transport you to other worlds at a tap of your screen (just don’t miss your stop!). If you’re looking to boost your library, you’ve come to the right place: we’ve sifted through the Google Play Store to bring you a huge list of brilliant Android games, from simple puzzlers to complex RPGs.

The store balloons every day with hundreds of new entries: but don’t worry, we update this list every month to make sure you never miss out, so check back regularly. Here are the 60 best Android games you can play right now.

Each month, we review a major new Android release in the hopes of finding new entries to this list. Some will make the cut, others won’t, but all the games we’ll review are at least worth knowing about. For the full list of the best Android games, turn to page 2.

November Android Game of the Month – Minecraft Earth

I’ve walked the best part of a mile to reach an Adventure, one of Minecraft Earth’s main activities. As I trudge down a footpath, occasionally glancing at my phone to tap on items that yield blocks, I wonder what might lie ahead. A skeleton-infested dungeon? A pit of spiders? An abandoned underground temple I can rob for loot? Sadly, I never find out.

Just as I get in range, Minecraft Earth crashes. When I boot it back up, it crashes again. And when I finally get it working, it says I’m not close enough to start the Adventure, despite the fact my avatar is literally on top of the spot. Minecraft Earth is a delicious proposition, and building on augmented reality grids with friends is a lot of fun, but a mixture of slow progression and technical issues means — at least at this Early Access stage — it only occasionally lives up to its towering potential.

Like in Pokemon GO or Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, you walk around your neighbourhood, tapping your phone to collect items within range. There are small structures you can break for building blocks, animals to add to your inventory, or chests full of goodies. If you convince a friend to play, then it’s a great excuse to hang-out: you just walk around, chatting and collecting resources. It’s videogame equivalent of a round of golf. Objects crack and break when you tap them, light streaming out, and it’s a visual micro-reward that makes me want to constantly find more.

When you’ve gathered those blocks you can place a building area, called a build plate, via your phone’s camera, then walk around it in a physical space. It’s the best bit of Minecraft Earth: looking down from on-high makes it easy to plan your layout. I enjoyed coming back at the end of each walk to place more blocks, especially when I collected special, rare animals, such as a Cluckshroom. Friends can scan a QR code on your screen to join your build, and they can place or break blocks at will — on testing, it accurately knew where my friend was in the space, and it was a chance to see blocks I hadn’t yet collected.

I’m less impressed with the Play mode, which takes you inside your builds in first person — again, via your phone’s camera. The idea of going inside a house you’ve constructed is enticing, but it’s too hard to navigate the space. When you place down your play area you’re instantly launched into it, and land with your nose pressed against the nearest block, which is disorienting. It needs a non-AR mode where you can use regular Minecraft mobile controls to explore your space, because trying to actually walk around it feels awkward.

Build plates are simply too small as well. They’re 8x8, which isn’t big enough to show off your creativity. You only unlock one build plate every five levels, each a different biome, and you can’t have two builds on the same biome running simultaneously. There’s only so many times I can tear down my existing builds to start afresh before it gets tiring.

You can get bigger, 16x16 plates in the store, but they’re expensive: the cheapest one costs the equivalent of around £10. That’s an awful lot for a single plot of land. As Minecraft Earth continues through Early Access, I’d like to see build plates unlock more regularly, I’d like to see 16x16 plates added to the free unlocks, and I’d like to see the cost of paid build plates come down so that players can afford to purchase multiple, bigger spaces without breaking the bank.

As you might expect, the current build is plagued with bugs, too. I crashed at least twice an hour, and more often when trying to launch activities or link with friends. Frustratingly, I also lost rare muddy pigs that I found on my travels: when I placed them on my build plate, they transformed to regular pigs. I had waypoints on my map vanished as I approached them, and — as I mentioned earlier — failed to launch an Adventure because they said I wasn’t close enough.

Verdict

Somehow these bugs, and the lack of build plate unlocks, haven’t stopped me from coming back to Minecraft Earth. There’s something addictive about walking around hoovering up blocks, knowing that I’ll be able to see them in a physical space when I get home. But I can feel that it’s only so long before my frustrations with it will get the better of me, and I’ll switch off for good, or at least until Mojang makes significant updates. Minecraft Earth is building towards something exciting — but it’s still missing some of its foundations.

Price: Free

Download Minecraft Earth here

