Battlefield Portal rewrites the rules on PLAY’s cover

Battlefield 2042 jumps through a portal to land on PLAY’s cover this month, with a feature all about its Battlefield Portal mode. Allowing players to rewrite the rules, it's set to be one of the most creative shooters in years. On top of that, we have a honking big supplement dedicated to PS5’s unique features – from how upcoming games will use DualSense, to games you can buy now that really showcase things like the SSD and visuals. If you have one, you know you want to show off. The issue is available in supermarkets, newsagents, and digitally, so don’t miss this massive one. Packed with loads more to boot, read on for a taste...

Battlefield 2042's Battlefield Portal

Like a lot of you, I’ve played my fair share of shooters. They’ve given me some great memories, as well as lost me many more as hours of late nights blur into one another. But not much out there has excited me as much as Battlefield Portal. This new mode in Battlefield 2042 allows players to make their own game modes using The Builder, a powerful, visual-based scripting tool. We speak with Ripple Effect’s Justin Wiebe about making the mode that mashes together different eras of Battlefield, embracing the community’s creativity.

PS5: The ultimate power-user guide

We cover 54 games in this big supplement celebrating PS5 as it nears its first anniversary (time is very scary). Inside, we go over how upcoming games like Deathloop, Horizon Forbidden West, FIFA 22, and loads more will use PS5 features, as well as collect together our favourite games you can buy right now to showcase the power of the console. Plus, we’ve got tips on how to get the most out of it too, from things like betas, 3D audio, and how to upgrade your storage (yes, even NVMe).

Moss: Book II

While we await PSVR 2 news, this cheeky sequel to our favourite mouse ‘em up keeps us delighted with the original hardware. Yes, it’s still worth getting involved with PSVR when games like this are coming to the system (and will most likely work with PSVR 2 in the future too). We speak with Polyarc to bring you the first details on Quill’s new adventure. It’s sure to be a blast.

Far Cry 6

As the latest Far Cry looms down over us, we chat with Navid Khavari, Eduardo Vaisman, and David Grivel about building a setting that’s immersive in a way that no other game in the series has managed. From PS5 features like 3D audio, the real-world inspirations behind the environment and culture, and creating a compelling cast of characters, we bring you the details.

Tales Of Arise

You just can’t stop us doing interviews this month, it seems. This really is a great issue for fans of dev access (which includes us). We speak with producer Yusuke Tomizawa and director Hirokazu Kagawa about their ambitions for Tales Of Arise. The first game in the JRPG juggernaut in over five years, the team have carefully rethought elements of the long-standing series while also breathing fresh life into it with an engine change. Combined with hands-on impressions, this deep dive is our final look at the game before release.

RetroStation: The Thing

Headlining the 12-page strong RetroStation section this month is our Making Of The Thing. The PS2 classic felt amazingly advanced for the time, where you’d team up with AI NPCs without knowing if they’re infected, alongside them being wary of your own infection status. We can’t help but wonder how advanced a modern day version could be, but continue to admire how great it was for the time. Elsewhere in RetroStation, we dig into the eclectic Digimon World, blow off our copies of Crash Bandicoot, and even revisit Battlefield Hardline. Retroheads shouldn’t miss it.

