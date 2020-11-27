Arthurian epics and hereditary monarchies get a twist on The Orphan King

Writer Tyler Chin-Tanner and artist James Boyle are putting a twist to Arthurian sword-and-sorcery epics with their upcoming OGN The Orphan King.

"Prince Kaidan, born to inherit the throne, is set to complete his secret training with his aunt, the magical Lady Taleissa when tragedy strikes. He returns home to find his parents missing and his kingdom destroyed, along with everything he’d ever hoped and dreamed," reads the synopsis from the OGN's publisher, A Wave Blue World. "With the monarchy overthrown by a rapacious warlord, Kaidan is set adrift in a lawless land where his royal lineage now means nothing but danger; there’s a steep price on his head and everyone is eager to cash in.

Here's a preview:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: James Boyle (A Wave Blue World)) The Orphan King unlettered preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: James Boyle (A Wave Blue World)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: James Boyle (A Wave Blue World)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: James Boyle/Andrew Dolhouse (A Wave Blue World))

"But when there are no laws, outlaws can become allies, and Kaidan’s got a fighting chance with some new friends on the fringes of society," the synopsis continues. "A new path is set: find whatever pieces of his old life he can and use them to build something new – if he can live that long!"

(Image credit: James Boyle (A Wave Blue World))

Scheduled to debut this June, The Orphan King is a reunion for Chin-Tanner and Boyle after their 2009 OGN Adrenaline. In this new volume, they're joined by colorist Andrew Dalhouse and letterer Pete Carlsson, with a logo by Nicola Black Design LLC.

The Orphan King will be the second title in A Wave Blue World's new YA line, which kicks off in early 2021 with Averee.

The Orphan King goes on sale June 2, 2021 in comic book stores and digital services; the booktrade market will debut the book on June 15.

This OGN will be available online the same day it debuts in print.