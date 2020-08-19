Hey, you! You’re a strong independent islander. Fashionable! Clever! Popular! It’s about time you had your own talk show. We’re gonna make you famous, kid. Here are some tips to put your name in lights by starting your own Animal Crossing: New Horizons chat show.

Watch the video tutorial below:

1. Practice on Harv's Island

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As in real life, it can be fairly pricey to buy all the complex equipment you need to shoot a show in your own home. That’s where Harv’s Island comes in. Head there, and you can place unlimited amounts of any furniture that’s ever been in your catalogue. It’s a great blank slate for experimenting with different set combinations, so you truly know what you need and don’t spend a fortune on sixteen spotlights before realising they don’t match the chairs. To see how the set looks when full, invite all your islanders to shoot a pilot with you!

2. Order some online, build the rest

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you’ve figured out what furniture and accessories you want to use in your show, it’s time to buy them! Head to the Nook Shopping terminal and order lights - the more the better - and ideally a couple of cameras. If you don’t have any, ask around friends, trade, or pop balloons and shake trees. Remember, you’re limited to buying 5 items a day, so start building your set about a week before you want to shoot.

Some things you’ll want to build rather than buy - like these wooden chairs, for instance. Check out the recipe card to make a shopping list of the materials you need.

While you run around grabbing everything you need, now is a good time to think of interview questions. You want to be concise, so your guest has enough space to type their answers in the Animal Crossing chat window. Questions that make them choose between two favourite things are great, or something where they can respond simply with a reaction.

Once you’ve crafted everything you need, paint your setpieces with customisation kits that you can buy from Nook’s Cranny, and you’re ready to build!

3. Set up your room

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Strip everything back, and begin with a matching wallpaper and floor. I want my talk show to have a cosy, living room vibe with wicker armchairs and a soft carpet, but you can do whatever you want with the furniture you have in your inventory. Copy your favourite talk show’s layout, or put a desk in the centre of the room and have your host sit behind that. Add as many lights as possible, and all that’s left is to invite the guests.

Sure, you could do that through Whatsapp, but there’s something deliciously sweet about letter writing. Head to the airport and talk to Orville to send a note with the time of the show, and an invite to attend.

4. Showtime!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now… showtime! All that's left to do is host your Animal Crossing: New Horizons talk show. Thanks for tuning in, and let us know if you end up filming your own talk show in Animal Crossing.