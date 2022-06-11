Alaskan Truck Simulator will let you experience the raw beauty of wild Alaska when it releases for PC and console later this year, and now you can try it for yourself. As revealed during the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, a free Alaskan Truck Simulator demo is now available through Steam.

The Alaskan Truck Simulator Steam demo will let you get a taste of what developer Road Studio and publisher Movie Games are putting out into the world. A unique driving game which blends mechanics of simulator classics with elements of the survival genre – set across some truly beautiful, ruthless environments inspired by their real-life counterparts.

Your journey in Alaskan Truck Simulator begins with you delivering cargo, but as your career progresses you'll steadily gain access to bigger and better trucks, and more challenging deliveries to take on across the entire state. You'll have to do all of this while experiencing changing seasons, working to mitigate how it affects the condition of not only your truck – but you as a trucker.

That's one of the aspects that we're truly excited to experience in Alaskan Truck Simulator. You'll need to stop along your journeys to refuel and repair your truck, and to ensure you're getting the necessary nutrients and sleep to survive. And if you don't properly maintain either, it could come with big consequences – the loss of cargo or damage to your vehicle might put you in debt, and the last thing you want to be doing is driving at a loss.

The dynamic weather system and day/night cycle, vast interactive map to explore on-foot or behind the wheel, and a smart blend of career progression with survival systems has made Alaskan Truck Simulator one of our most anticipated sim games for the year. So head over to Steam and give it a go for yourself with the free Alaskan Truck Simulator demo on Steam, and don't forget to add Alaskan Truck Simulator to your Steam Wishlist (opens in new tab) while you're there.

Alaskan Truck Simulator is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2022.

