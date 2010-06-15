Total Film iPhone App FAQ

What is the Total Film iPhone App?

The Total Film iPhone app is the best way to access our content on the move if you own an iPhone or iPod Touch.

The app has been optimised for Apple's mobile devices and offers a range of features to help you stay in touch with totalfilm.com.

What features does it have?

The app offers you the ability to read all the latest content from Total Film: news, reviews and features. You can also search our database of reviews meaning you’ll always have our opinion on hand.

Catch up on the latest trailers and use the search function to look for any you have missed or some older classics.

The app also allows you to locate your nearest cinema and find out what’s showing.

This is all done within an interface specifically designed for the iPhone and iPod Touch.

How much does it cost?

The app is currently priced at £1.79.



Are there further costs?

You can currently use the app as much as you like with no extra cost. We are committing to offering a core level of service for the one-off charge but that doesn't rule out the possibility of charging for extra functionality at some point in the future.



In which regions is the Total Film iPhone app sold?

It is currently for sale in the UK and Ireland.



What's the difference between the iPhone app and m.totalfilm.com?

m.totalfilm.com is designed to work on a range of mobile devices, and adapts to each phone's capabilities. The Total Film iphone app is specifically designed to take advantage of advanced iPhone features, and includes extra features, such as offline browsing.



Can I read content offline?

You can read all content that is already on the app when you are offline except for trailers. You will need to have a connection to view a trailer.

All your favourited content is available offline. You will only be able to search the review and trailer databases when you are online.



How do I get the app?

The Total Film iPhone app is sold exclusively through Apple's iTunes or AppStore. Click here to download the App. (link to the App store)



What devices does it work on?

The app will work on all iPhone and iPod Touch devices with OS 3.0 onwards.



What content can I access via the app?

You will have access to the 20 latest news stories, 20 latest reviews and 10 latest features as standard.

You can use the app’s search functions to browse Total Film’s review archive of over 8,000 films, search for trailers and find cinema listings and times anywhere in the UK and Ireland.



How long does it take to download content?

This is dependent on your connection speed, which can be affected by things such as signal strength, mobile reception and interference.

Connecting using Wi-Fi will offer the fastest experience, followed by 3G and then EDGE.



How do I get the latest content?

You need to refresh the app by hitting the refresh button in the top right hand corner on the home screen.



How do I customise my home page?

In the menu under more there is an option called settings. When you click on this you will be given the option to rearrange your home screen.

Simply drag items up or down to rearrange the content as you would like it.



How do I customise the navigation along the bottom of the app?

When you are on the ‘more’ options screen there is an edit button on the top right hand side. Click this button and then simply drag the navigation buttons you want down into the navigation bar. Click done to save your new settings.



How do I set the search distance on the cinema finder?

When you are on the cinema finder screen there is a black bar which tells you the search distance and the location it is searching from.

To change the location and distance click on the black bar. This will take you to a screen where you can edit these details.



Can I look at showtimes for a different day of the week?

Of course you can. Click on the cinema you wish to go to. On that screen click on the button that says showtimes. This will give you date options for the next 7 days.



How do I favourite/unfavourite a story/review?

When you are in the story you would like to favourite simply click on the heart in the bottom right hand corner. When the heart appears filled in it has been added to your favourites list.

Your favourites list can be accessed via the more tab in the bottom navigation.



How do I share an article?

To share an article simply open an article and click on the icon in the lower left corner of your screen. This will bring up a pop up which gives you the option of sending a link via email, Twitter or Facebook.

Facebook and Twitter will both require you to log in to your account.



Can I use the Total Film app when I'm abroad?

We advise checking with your operator prior to using the app abroad as most monthly plans charge extra for data roaming abroad.

As this can often be expensive, either sync using wifi or contact your service provider for details of how to purchase cut-price roaming tariffs.



How do I change the font size?

In the menu under more there is an option called settings. When you click on this underneath the option rearrange your home screen there is an option to change the font size. Simply click on the font size you would like to use.



How do I remove the app?

To remove the app from your device simply hold down the Total Film icon on your iPhone or iPod touch. When the icon begins to 'shake' click the black delete icon.

To delete the app from your iTunes account, simply highlight the app with your cursor and press the 'delete' key.



Where can I give you feedback/ideas on how the Total Film app can be improved?

We're very interested in hearing your thoughts on ways to improve our app.

If you have any suggestions on how we can improve it, or any complaints about how it works at the moment we’d love to hear from you.

To send us feedback when you are using the app select the ‘About Us’ section on the more page. Touch the ‘Contact Total Film’ button to email us.

To send us feedback right now please email us at totalfilm.online@futurenet.com