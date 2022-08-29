This modded Switch controller lets you play games with one hand

A popular modder has designed and built a Switch controller that's designed for one-handed play, and it's available to buy now.

As of now, there's no official one-handed Switch controller, unless you count the individual Joy-Cons, but in most cases even those aren't meant to be used with just one hand. Thankfully, in the name of accessibility, there's now another option. It might look a little wonky at first, but watching modder Akaki Kuumeri use their creation to play Breath of the Wild kick butt in Smash Bros. Ultimate makes it look surprisingly intuitive.

Hypothetically, let's say you have a red Joy-Con and a blue one. You would use the red as you normally would when it's attached to the Switch's official controller adapter, but the blue one's buttons and joystick would be facing a table or other hard surface so you can press the joystick against the surface and angle it with the palm of your hand. There are also extensions for the buttons on the blue one so that you can easily reach them with the same hand.

As IGN notes, the modder is also responsible for gifting the world this one-handed PS5 DualSense adapter, which was released back in January. The Switch adapter works in a similar way. You buy the adapter to attach to your existing Joy-Cons, and you can easily swap the left and right Joy-Cons depending on your dominant hand.

If you're interested, you can check out the adapter on Etsy (opens in new tab), where it's on sale for about $200.



