This horror game may look like a kid's TV show, but please don't show it to your children

A deceptively sweet game has been getting 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews on Steam, but please don't let your children play it.

Although Amanda the Adventurer (opens in new tab) looks like a wholesome TV show for kids - what with its bright colors and talking animals - we really don't think you should let your children anywhere near it. You see, Amanda the Adventurer is actually a first-person horror game featuring a young girl named Amanda and her best friend Wooly the Sheep.

In the game, players will take on the role of Riley who, after inheriting their aunt's home, finds a bunch of tapes in the attic that all feature episodes of the long-forgotten Amanda the Adventurer cartoon. After watching a few episodes, Riley begins to notice that the two characters in the show are communicating with Riley through the screen. This would be freaky enough, but as the trailer below shows, things start to get much darker very quickly.

Despite only releasing a couple of weeks ago, Amanda the Adventurer is already gaining a lot of attention online - both in terms of Steam reviews as well as coverage with well-known gaming YouTubers. Thanks to its 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews, Amanda the Adventurer has even managed to find itself sitting right beside Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as one of Steam's most popular games of the month.

As one review reads: "If you’ve ever wanted to go against everything Dora the Explorer and similar characters said just to spite them, this is your chance!" Another user complimented the game's puzzles and "interesting secrets", but most of the other reviews are just players demanding justice for Wooly. I don't know what's in store for the sheep but I do know I'm too afraid to find out.