Sam Claflin is keen to return to The Hunger Games, but he’s not sure he could play Finnick again

The Hunger Games star Sam Claflin is not ruling out a potential return to the franchise. Speaking to Variety on the Emmys red carpet the star, who played Finnick in the original movies, spoke about his love for the world.

Asked if he’d ever return for a spin-off, he said: "100%, I don’t know if there’s room for me to go back. I’m too old now, and I’m not blonde, I’m not blue-eyed." The Daisy Jones and the Six actor then clarified: "I’ve heard rumors that people are asking for a Finnick prequel, and all I’m gonna say is that I would be all in for Finnick’s dad."

Finnick Odair was a key part of The Hunger Games sequels, first appearing in Catching Fire when the former victor was brought back for the all-star Hunger Games. He later appeared in the Mockingjay films too as his character took part in the rebellion against the Capitol. Finnick met a grisly end after he was killed by mutated lizards, but his heartbreaking story was a fan-favorite from the franchise.

Claflin is still a big fan of the world too, adding to Variety how much he loved the prequel film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. "Of course I have [seen it.] If you love The Hunger Games series, you will love this movie. Francis Lawrence at the helm is sort of a dagger in the heart because I thought he was ours, but I’m so glad that he’s stuck with it."

When GamesRadar+ spoke to director Lawrence, he didn’t rule out another film either. "I mean I love being a part of the world, it's really fun," he told us. "I love working with Suzanne [Collins, author] and Nina, and just in general the world of The Hunger Games. So if she came up with something amazing and thematic, which is what she always does, then I'd love to be a part of it, definitely." Watch this space, then...

