The extremely popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle is just AU$379 for Black Friday

For the better part of 2022, the most popular Nintendo Switch bundle in Australia has been either sold out, or unreasonably expensive. That's the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, which comes with the game, a three month Switch Online subscription, and the vanilla Nintendo Switch console itself. But that scarcity has very suddenly changed, when the bundle appeared on Amazon earlier this week for AU$469.95.

A bit pricey, but you couldn't make that claim now: as part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon is currently offering the Nintendo Switch / Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for a record breaking AU$379 (opens in new tab). That's AU$20 cheaper than it has ever been, with last year's sales season offering it up for a still-decent AU$399.

At certain points throughout 2022, it has been more cost effective to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED and the game separately (of course, you miss out on the online subscription, but that will be of varying importance depending on your gaming priorities). But at AU$379, this is far and away the best entry point into the voluminous Nintendo Switch library, especially if you pick up one of the many other Nintendo Switch Black Friday discounts doing the rounds.

Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Switch Online | AU$379 at Amazon

This incredibly popular bundle sells out quickly when it becomes available abroad, but here in Australia we seem to get lucky more often. That said, it has been out of stock for most of 2022 (save some retailers selling it for the exorbitant AU$529,95) and at this price there's pretty much no excuse not to own a Nintendo Switch if you're still without.

With the money you'll have left over enjoying this bargain, you could also pick up the newly released Sonic Frontiers from JB Hi-Fi for AU$54 (opens in new tab), or the classic Super Mario Odyssey for AU$59 (opens in new tab). Or, you could just enjoy the saving and keep the change: we wouldn't blame you.

