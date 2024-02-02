The biggest Stardew Valley community warns users that it is "not affiliated" with "exclusive" Discord charging for membership

One of the most popular Stardew Valley online communities has warned fans about a new Discord server that's "not affiliated" with it and is charging for membership.

The moderators of r/StardewValley shared a post this week that clears up any confusion over a Discord server that appeared to be linked to the subreddit. This all began after a tweet from @rStardewValley , which promoted an "exclusive" new community for "like-minded" fans of the farming sim.

The Twitter account boasts 132.9K followers and is primarily known for sharing popular posts from the subreddit and memes. Although the moderators of the subreddit say this kind of activity is "fine", they wanted to clarify that the Twitter account, and linked Discord server, aren't managed by the same people.

"We are launching an exclusive Stardew Farming community for seasoned players," the tweet in question reads. "Connect with like-minded individuals in a secure and private setting." The tweet then tells anyone interested in joining to reply so that the account can reach out to them. In the same tweet, the organizers have shared a screenshot of the game that features a text box from the Stardew character, Abigail.

"We have 300 spots in our highly exclusive Stardew Valley Farming Community - and they are free! But only for now…" the text box reads. "Act fast! When all 300 spots are filled, we must introduce a nominal fee to avoid the obvious… A bustling city with 50,000 inhabitants."

Following the tweet, the moderators say they reached out to the author of the Twitter post, and "subsequent to communication with its author," the tweet has seemingly been deleted. The Twitter account's bio also reads: "This account is not affiliated with ConcernedApe, Stardew Valley, or the Stardew Valley subreddit in any way," although it's unclear whether this is a new addition to the account.

To finish up their post, the r/StardewValley mods say they are "inquiring into options to distinguish the Twitter/X account from this subreddit" and promoted another active Stardew Valley Discord server which "supports a robust community of farmers, modders, and artists." Finally, the moderators add: "Neither [the linked Discord] nor we would ever charge you to participate in our communities."

In official Stardew Valley news, its developer, ConcernedApe, recently revealed that the upcoming update 1.6 is finished and "absolutely" coming this year.

Find even more farming sims to play with our games like Stardew Valley list.