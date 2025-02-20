This board game about hyper-intelligent dinosaurs in lil' space suits is at it's cheapest price ever

A silly twist is always welcome in a board game, especially if it involves two of my favorite themes being mashed together: space travel and giant prehistoric lizards. In Escaping Extinction, players take the role of super smart dinosaurs in space suits who are trying to build a spacecraft and... well, escape extinction.

Right now, Escaping Extinction is just $20.30 at Amazon, which according to our price tracking software is its cheapest price ever. It's only been close to this price once or twice since it launched so now's the time to grab it.

Sadly those of us in the UK will have a much harder time getting hold of the game, so we'll just have to imagine the little dinos in space suits.

Should you buy Escaping Extinction?

While the game is regarded as extremely simple, especially when compared to the complex nature of the best board games you see popping up today, it's looking to offer some wholesome family fun. It comes in saying "Look, none of this has to make sense, just go with it."

Spending game night roleplaying as a bunch of hyper-intelligent dinosaurs, whose goal is (of course) to work together to collect parts of a spaceship and get offworld before a cataclysmic, dinosaur-ending meteor strike sounds like my kind of evening, honestly.

Who doesn't want to pretend to be the ancient reptilian Neil Armstrong and roar out "That's one small step for dinosaur; one giant leap for dinosaur kind."

On top of that, the graphic design is just wonderfully retro, and very much suits the game's jaunty space-race vibe. This is one for the anthropomorphic dinosaur likers, and anyone needing a game their kid nephew will absolutely adore as a present.

